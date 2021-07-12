Ravi Teja's 68th film finally has a name. It is titled Ramarao On Duty. A new poster was released a few days back with Teja's back to the camera and an oath in the background. This new poster gives a glimpse of his character's look from the film and gives much clarity to his vows.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)