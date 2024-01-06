On January 6, as AR Rahman turned 57, a wave of birthday wishes flooded in from numerous celebrities. Ram Charan took to Instagram to extend his greetings and unveil Rahman's collaboration in the upcoming film RC 16. With a vibrant new poster shared on social media, Charan's announcement sparked fan excitement, affirming Rahman's confirmed involvement and heightening anticipation for the upcoming film. AR Rahman Turns 56: Fans Extend Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to ‘Isai Puyal’ on Twitter (View Pics & Videos).

Ram Charan Wishes AR Rahman On His Birthday:

Happy Birthday @arrahman sir, wish you health and happiness always. pic.twitter.com/Lj6RPkIBNs — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) January 6, 2024

