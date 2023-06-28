Rima Kallingal recently shared a few pictures on her social media account with an interesting caption. In these pictures, the 39-years old South actress is wearing red pants, a sports bra and eating a heart shaped candy. Rima wrote, "Eating My Heart Out". Well, her latest photoshoot looks really HOT!Neelavelicham Trailer: Tovino Thomas, Rima Kallingal and Roshan Mathew’s Remake of 'Bhargavi Nilayam' Will Give You Chills! (Watch Video).

Check Out Rima's Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rima Kallingal (@rimakallingal)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)