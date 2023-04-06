Usually dilapidated house in any area are considered to be haunted. Well, if there is a smoke there has to fire. Isn't it? If there are ghosts, there has to be a strong story behind it because history don't lie. Neelavelicham's trailer will give you the same vibe, it will haunt you in an eerie way and keep you till the edge of the seat. The film is the remake of Bhargavi Nilayam movie and it will spooky you. Helmed by Aashiq Abu and it has actors Tovino Thomas, Rima Kallingal, Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko, Rajesh Madhavan, Abhiram Radhakrishnan and Pramod Veliyanad in key roles. Neelavelicham Release Date: Tovino Thomas – Aashiq Abu’s Movie To Arrive in Theatres on April 20 (View Poster).

Check The Trailer Here:

