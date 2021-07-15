Roar Of RRR is the making video of another magnum opus of SS Rajamouli waiting to squash every box office record there is. While we loved to see how the world of RRR was created, watching Rajamouli in action was a treat to watch. We have always wondered how does this man makes such amazing masterpieces. This video definitely gives us a glimpse of that.

