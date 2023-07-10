Fans of RRR have something to cheer about! RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad, director SS Rajamouli's father, has revealed that the sequel is on the cards but Rajamouli will not direct the film. The director will supervise the project. Vijayendra dropped more updates about this project. He confirmed that both Telugu superstars, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, will return for the sequel and it won't continue the same storyline. RRR Wins Big at HCA Film Awards 2023! SS Rajamouli Directorial Bags Awards in Best International Film, Best Original Song, Best Action Film and Best Stunts Categories.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

RRR sequel confirmed, Ram Charan and Jr NTR to star but SS Rajamouli may not direct, says Vijayendra Prasadhttps://t.co/qPSeVMIxGx — HT Entertainment (@htshowbiz) July 10, 2023

