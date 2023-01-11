Congratulations to team RRR for winning 'Best Song Original' for "Naatu Naatu" at Golden Globes Awards 2023. Well, as soon as this news out, netizens rejoiced and were over the moon. SS Rajamoulu's RRR was also nominated for Best Picture (Non-English Language) at Globes. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the main leads. Check out Twitterati's reaction to RRR's win below. Golden Globes 2023 Winners Live: Jeremy Allen White Wins Best Television Actor - Musical/Comedy Series for The Bear.

@mmkeeravaani just won the golden globes for best original song: naatu naatu! Thank you sir for bringing our music to the international stage. Absolutely speechless. #RRRMovie #rrr — Pranav Grandhi (@Pranav_Grandhi) January 11, 2023

Wooooah ! Congratulations to the whole team of #RRR ! #NaatuNaatu wins the Golden Globes for the Best Original Song #GoldenGlobes2023 #RRRMovie https://t.co/Eb036pVfMd — Rudrani Chattoraj (@rudrani_rudz) January 11, 2023

Not Salsa Not Flamenco, But it's the Desi Naach that won 😉 #NaatuNaatu wins the best original song at #GoldenGlobes Just so happy for the #RRR team completely deserved it. ❤️❤️🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/EdD09XZMp8 — amit dadhich (@amit12354) January 11, 2023

