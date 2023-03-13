The song "Naatu Naatu" from RRR made Indians proud as it became the first Indian song in the Best Original Song category to win an Oscar. The RRR's team's loved ones must've watched from home and been very proud, and Chandrabose's wife cried tears of joy watching her husband walk onto the stage with MM Keeravani and accept the award. Oscars 2023: MM Keeravani Amazes Audience As He Sings His Speech to Tune of ‘Top of the World’ by the Carpenters During Acceptance Speech.

View Chandrabose's Wife Cries After Win:

VIDEO | Lyricist Chandrabose's wife in tears as 'Naatu Naatu' wins Best Original Song Award at Oscars 2023. #NaatuNaatu pic.twitter.com/HVBQtivFYu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 13, 2023

