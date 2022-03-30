SS Rajamouli's RRR has crossed Rs 100 crore mark in India! The magnum opus starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles now targets Rs 150 crore mark at the box office. As on Tuesday (March 29), the film collected Rs 15.02 crore, thus, bringing the total collection to Rs 107.59 crore. Congo the the team! RRR Movie Review: Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt’s Film by SS Rajamouli Tagged As ‘Blockbuster’ by Twitterati!

RRR Box Office Update:

#RRR feveRRR grips mass circuits... SupeRRRb hold... Will cross *lifetime biz* of #Rajamouli's *first Blockbuster* #Baahubali [#Hindi] in *Week 1*... RRRacing towards ₹ 200 cr... Fri 20.07 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr, Mon 17 cr, Tue 15.02 cr. Total: ₹ 107.59 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/mikZRMFrq8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 30, 2022

