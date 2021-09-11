Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn-starrer magnum opus RRR has been postponed. The SS Rajamouli directorial which was supposed to release this year in October has been postponed to a future date owing to the uncertainty of the theatres. The makers revealed via Twitter that they will announce a new release date soon, once the 'markets are up and running. '

RRR Movie Postponed:

Post production nearly done to have #RRRMovie ready by October’21. But as known to many, we are postponing the release but cannot announce a new date with theatres indefinitely closed. We will release at the earliest possible date when the world cinema markets are up and running. — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) September 11, 2021

