The excitement for Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR is soaring high. Ravi Teja too is eager for the film's release. He took to Twitter to wish the team including SS Rajamouli good luck for the film. He said that it will be a massive film for sure.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)