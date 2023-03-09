Ram Charan recently appeared on Sam Fragoso's podcast and went all candid. However, the biggest highlight from the talk was when the RRR star confirmed his first-ever Hollywood project. “The talks are happening and how they’re gonna transcend it into a movie and me walking into a set is a news that’s gonna come out in a couple of months, " he said. Ram also revealed his desire to work with Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts and Tom Cruise on the show. Ram Charan Called 'Brad Pitt of India' on American Talk Show, Here's How the RRR Star Reacted (Watch Video).

Ram Charan on Sam Fragoso's Podcast:

