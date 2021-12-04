Earlier, in November, it was announced that the trailer of RRR will be out on December 3. However, later it was postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'. Now, today (December 4), the makers have finally announced RRR's trailer release date and it reads December 9. Along with the announcement, the makers also shared a new poster and wrote, "Gear up for a massive explosion." Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris in lead roles.

