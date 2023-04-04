Sakshi Agarwal recently attended an award ceremony in Chennai where she met ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The actress not just clicked a selfie with him, but even mentioned her experience on meeting him. She wrote, “A dream come true moment to be sharing the priceless moments with #ManiRatnam sir. Was awestruck over his kind gesture and down-to-earth nature. Have been a great fan of his movies and can't wait to watch his magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2.” Nayanthara Reveals Names of Her Twin Boys During an Event in Chennai (Watch Video).

Sakshi Agarwal With PS2 Director Mani Ratnam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Agarwal|Actress (@iamsakshiagarwal)

Watch The Trailer Of Ponniyin Selvan – Part 2 Below:

