PlayStation has rolled out a new PS5 system software update that brings new features for gamers. The new PlayStation 5 update marks the return of classic console UI customisation options for allowing players to change the look of their PS5 home screen with themes from earlier consoles like PlayStation, PlayStation 2 (PS2), PlayStation 3 (PS3), and PlayStation 4 (PS4). This new feature, called "Appearance," can be found in the Settings menu. The update also introduces a new feature called Audio Focus. The setting improves sound clarity when using headphones or headsets. It offers four preset options to boost different sound types, which include Boost Low Pitch, Boost Low Pitch, Boost High Pitch, and Boost Quiet Sounds. The audio focus feature is available when using headphones connected via USB or analogue jack. To enable it, navigate to Settings and tap on Sound, then select Volume and choose Audio Focus. You can also access this feature directly from the Control Center. Apple Arcade Games: From WHAT THE CLASH? To LEGO Friends Heartlake Rush+ and Words of Wonders, 5 New Games To Join in May; Check Details.

New PS5 System Software Update

New PS5 system software update sees the return of nostalgic UI options, plus the new Audio Focus feature. Learn more: https://t.co/KOICJvtZBv pic.twitter.com/i2lLte5Nsf — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 23, 2025

