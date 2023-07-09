Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire stars Prabhas in the titular character. The film will also see Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Tinnu Anand among others. Actor-comedian Sapthagiri, who’d also be playing a key role in this upcoming film, shared a picture on Twitter post wrapping the dubbing session. About Prashanth Neel directorial he also mentioned, “I'm confident that it will surpass the ₹2000cr mark at the box office.” Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire Teaser: Twitterati Goes Gaga Over Rebel Star Prabhas’ ‘Violent’ Avatar in This Glimpse From Prashanth Neel’s Upcoming Film.

Sapthagiri On Salaar’s Box Office Records

#SALAAR 🔥🔥🔥Today, I finished dubbing for my role in the highly anticipated film #Salaar. it's going to be a #doubleblockbuster. I'm confident that it will surpass the ₹2000cr mark at the box office. Thanks to #Panworld⭐️ Our #RebelStar #Prabhas #Garu & Director #Prashanthneel… pic.twitter.com/l2TMTyHf6w — Sapthagiri (@MeSapthagiri) July 8, 2023

