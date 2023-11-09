Excitement surges as the much-anticipated trailer date for Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire has been unveiled! Fans eagerly await the first glimpse of the Prabhas and Prashanth Neel collaborative movie, scheduled for release on December 1, 2023. This announcement sets the stage for a grand premiere, igniting fervor and anticipation among enthusiasts of the dynamic duo. As the date approaches, expectations rise for what promises to be an enthralling cinematic experience in the making. Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire: Prabhas Returns From Europe After Knee Surgery To Promote His Upcoming Film (See Pics).

See Salaar Part 1 Latest Update Here:

