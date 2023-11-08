Pan-India star Prabhas was spotted at the airport, as he returned from Europe reportedly after a knee surgery. In the photos and videos that went viral on social media, Prabhas in a black shirt, denims, and a cap, with sunglasses and a mask. He was accompanied by his team. Now, as the actor is back in India, he will be soon promoting his upcoming action film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. From Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Prabhas’ Salaar to Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, IMDb Shares List of Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2023.

The film has been directed by Prashanth Neel, who is known for the KGF franchise, and the teaser of the film promised it to be a pretty violent venture.Produced by Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Earlier, on the occasion of Prabhas' birthday, the actor’s fans created a record by creating the biggest ever cut out of him. The fans created the colossal cutout of the actor’s poster from the film in Kukatpally, Hyderabad. Prabhas Receives Special Salaar Emoji Gift from X Ahead of His Birthday! View Pic of the Actor’s Avatar.

The massive cutout measures 230 ft. in height. The film is set to hit the theatres on December 22, where it will clash with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki.

