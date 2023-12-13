Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire, the first instalment of the two-part story directed by Prashant Neel for Hombale Films, will be releasing in theatres on December 22. Now, ahead of the film's arrival, the makers today (Dec 13) dropped the first single from the Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer which is all about brotherhood and friendship. The emotional single is sung by Harini Vaituri and is called "Sooraj Hi Chhaon Banke" in Hindi. Check it out below! Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire Trailer: Fans Believe Prabhas' Actioner is Remake of Prashanth Neel's Own Ugramm! Here's Where You Can Watch Srimurali-Starrer Online.

Watch "Sooreede" Song:

Watch Hindi Version of the Song Below:

