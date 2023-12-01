The trailer for Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire has ignited speculation among fans, with many drawing comparisons to Prashanth Neel's previous work, Ugramm. Released in 2014, Ugramm is a Kannada-language action thriller, for which Prashanth's brother Pradeep Neel served as executive producer. The film featuring Sriimurali and Hariprriya in lead roles, is available to stream on Voot. Now the buzz around potential connections between the two films adds an intriguing layer of anticipation to the upcoming release. Check out what fans have to say about the similarities between the films. Salaar Ceasefire Trailer: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan Star in Riveting First Glimpse That Promises Epic Tale of Friendship and Betrayal.

Low Budget Salaar Trailer 

Ugramm or Salaar? 

Salaar is Ugramm, Ugramm is Salaar

Ugramm Remake 

Salaar Trailer Moye Moye 

The Theories Were Futile 

NOT KGF Salaar

Murali Was A Great Actor 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)