The trailer for Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire has ignited speculation among fans, with many drawing comparisons to Prashanth Neel's previous work, Ugramm. Released in 2014, Ugramm is a Kannada-language action thriller, for which Prashanth's brother Pradeep Neel served as executive producer. The film featuring Sriimurali and Hariprriya in lead roles, is available to stream on Voot. Now the buzz around potential connections between the two films adds an intriguing layer of anticipation to the upcoming release. Check out what fans have to say about the similarities between the films. Salaar Ceasefire Trailer: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan Star in Riveting First Glimpse That Promises Epic Tale of Friendship and Betrayal.

Low Budget Salaar Trailer

Pov your watching low budget salaar trailer🦁 and you'll definitely get 10x goosebumps then high budget salaar🦖#Ugramm#SalaarTrailerpic.twitter.com/RfQ0tK1mam — Smiling Assassin👑 (@ChanduGowdru07) December 1, 2023

Ugramm or Salaar?

Ugramm vs salwar 😂 pic.twitter.com/t6DvcXF1Yr — Gems of Wood (@GemsOfWood) December 1, 2023

Salaar is Ugramm, Ugramm is Salaar

Ugramm Remake

Full on copy paste from #Ugramm to #Salaar Everything is copy paste Ugram Remake Salaar pic.twitter.com/g5zA3xqbSD — Thala Ajith (@irahu55) December 1, 2023

Salaar Trailer Moye Moye

The Theories Were Futile

Agasthya-Deva Bala-Vardharaj Mughor-Khansaar Even if you scale the movie 1000x,couldn't match the swag & charisma that #SriMurali imbibed into the character. Feel sad for handful who thought it was connected to #KGF verse,all the theories went futile.#Ugramm#SalaarCeaseFire 👎 pic.twitter.com/g5knXXu8oB — TylerDurden (@TylerDurdenx27) December 1, 2023

NOT KGF Salaar

Neel Universe Confirmed But Not KGF*Salaar It's Ugramm*Salaar 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0nwp5sG5VO — TeAmSpiRiT (@BossTweetzz) December 1, 2023

Murali Was A Great Actor

Now I am feeling what a great actor murali was after seeing other actors acting his role. #ugramm — ಭೂತಯ್ಯನ ಮಗ ಅಯ್ಯು (@Power_monger) December 1, 2023

