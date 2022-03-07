The trailer of Rosshan Andrrews directorial Salute is out and the film stars Dulquer as a cop which is a bright talented individual in the police force. Salute also marks Diana Penty's debut in the Malayalam film industry. The film is all set to premiere on Sony LIV on March 18.

Salute Trailer

