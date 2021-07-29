Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the most anticipated films currently. The makers will be sharing a new update about the film on July 31.

Take A Look At The Tweet Here:

MAHESH BABU: NEW GLIMPSE ON 31 JULY... A new glimpse of #Telugu film #SarkaruVaariPaata - starring #MaheshBabu and #KeerthySuresh - to unveil on 31 July 2021... Filming is currently underway in #Hyderabad... Directed by Parasuram... #Sankranthi 2022 release. #SVPFirstNotice pic.twitter.com/Cqu8EdHW0g — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)