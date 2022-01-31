Sarkaru Vaari Paata new release date is out! The Telugu language action-comedy will hit the big screens now on May 12, 2022. The film stars Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in key roles. Makers took to Twitter and shared a new poster featuring Mahesh Babu and confirmed the news about the release date.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)