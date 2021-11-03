The release date of Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata is out! As the actioner starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in leads will hit the big screens next year in April during the festival of Ugadi. On November 3, the makers made the official announcement and also dropped a new poster of the South film featuring Mahesh Babu. The poster sees an intense-looking lead star along with Rs 1 tattoo near his neck.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata On April 1, 2022:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)