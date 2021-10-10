Veteran Kannada actor Satyajith, who was suffering from age-related issues died on Sunday (October 10). Reportedly, he was hospitalised earlier this week after he suffered a heart stroke. The legendary actor breathed his last at Bowring Hospital, Bengaluru. He was 72.

Check It Out:

So sad to hear about the demise of #satyajith avaru. Our condolences to his family and loved https://t.co/JMoZrIIuAG Shanti🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Oe6A1KsCoS — Priyanka Upendra (@priyankauppi) October 10, 2021

