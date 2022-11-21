The trailer launch event of the upcoming film Nalla Samayam was scheduled to take place a mall in Kozhikode on November 19, which Shakeela was supposed to attend as a guest. However, director Omar Lulu shared a video on Facebook and informed fans that the event had to be called off as the mall authroities denied the venue since the actress was invited for it. He also revealed how the he was informed by the mall authorities that the event could be conducted but sans Shakeela. The filmmaker and actress have issued statements on the same through a video post. Grace Antony, Saniya Iyappan Manhandled at Kozhikode Mall During Saturday Night Promotions; Actresses Issue Scathing Statements (Watch Video).

Omar Lulu & Shakeela On Nalla Samayam Trailer Launch Event Cancellation

