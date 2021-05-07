The second wave of the coronavirus is deadly. As the latest we read is that one of the senior Kannada actors, Shankanada Aravind died due to COVID-19 on May 7. He was 70. Reportedly, he was infected with the virus some days back and was admitted to the Victoria hospital, Bengaluru for his treatment.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)