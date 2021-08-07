Sunny Leone shared the first look from her upcoming Tamil thriller Shero. In the picture, the actress can be seen in quite an angry mode staring at someone with bruises and injuries on her face and body. Sunny plays the character of Sarah Mike in the movie, who is a USA-born woman with roots in India. This one is helmed by Sreejith Vijayan.

Sunny Leone's First Look from Shero:

