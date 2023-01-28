On the occasion of Shruti Haasan’s birthday today, there are many celebs and fans who have extended their heartfelt wishes to her across social media platforms. Megastar Chiranjeevi too penned a sweet note for his Waltair Veerayya co-star on the occasion of her birthday. Sharing a picture, he wrote on Twitter, “May you scale greater heights with your passion & multi talents!” Waltair Veerayya Movie Review: Netizens Give a Thumbs Up to Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja's Film!

Chiranjeevi’s Birthday Post For Shruti Haasan

Happy Birthday Dear @shrutihaasan Have a Wonderful year ahead and May you scale greater heights with your passion & multi talents!!! 💐💐 pic.twitter.com/YV0sCb8Yzf — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 28, 2023

