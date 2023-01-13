Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja's Telugu film, Waltair Veerayya released in theatres today (January 13). The comedy actioner is helmed by KS Ravindra and has lot of expectations attached to it. The flick revolves around the story of a fisherman and his egoistic friend ACP. Having said that, as per early reviews, the South film is getting all the love from the audiences. Netizens have termed the film as 'massy' and what not. Check out Waltair Veerayya Twitter review below. Walter Veerayya Trailer: It's Chiranjeevi vs Ravi Teja in This Action-Packed Masala Bonanza (Watch Video).

'Energy'

#WaltairVeerayya movie has vintage #Megastar entertainment.@KChiruTweets gari comedy,his grace & energy in songs is 👌. Dir Bobby showed his command in Interval Block & in Raviteja episode with Chiru.@ThisIsDSP rocks.👏@MythriOfficial Prod Values r top notch.Congrats Team.💐💐 pic.twitter.com/aUk4dViM79 — Gopi Mohan (@Gopimohan) January 13, 2023

'Feast'

Boss Maharaj Mass Maharaj Scenes eye feast Two powerhouses performance on screen and their timing 👌👌👌👌👌😍😍😍#WaltairVeerayya pic.twitter.com/FByuBc3wqm — SKN (Sreenivasa Kumar) (@SKNonline) January 13, 2023

'Full Entertainment'

#WaltairVeerayya 1st half peaks Full entertainment Boss dance, Boss energy , action scenes 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Bgm 🔥🔥🔥 DOP mass Bobby anna thank you 🙏🙏 Veedi chaavu nee kathaku mugimpu Na kathaku aaarambam 😍😍😍🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/UqYI0NsrjC — Chirag Arora (@Chiru2020_) January 12, 2023

'Epic'

#WaltairVeerayya:🥵🤙🔥 This video sums up My first half review. It has it's moments but effortless writing made it worse. Now using this #MuthaMestri bgm at crucial juncture,was a daring choice & #Bobby could've made this epic scene#Megastar Masss🤌pic.twitter.com/8ibgjsEvRx — 𝘾𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙜𝙞𝙘 (@CineMaagic) January 13, 2023

'Excellent'

First Half Done. Too Good with Excellent Interval Bang🔥 #WaltairVeerayya pic.twitter.com/HCcwzu4IhG — Johnnie Walter (@roopezh) January 13, 2023

