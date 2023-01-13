Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja's Telugu film, Waltair Veerayya released in theatres today (January 13). The comedy actioner is helmed by KS Ravindra and has lot of expectations attached to it. The flick revolves around the story of a  fisherman and his egoistic friend ACP. Having said that, as per early reviews, the South film is getting all the love from the audiences. Netizens have termed the film as 'massy' and what not. Check out Waltair Veerayya Twitter review below. Walter Veerayya Trailer: It's Chiranjeevi vs Ravi Teja in This Action-Packed Masala Bonanza (Watch Video).

