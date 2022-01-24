Sai Pallavi created a wave with her performance in Shyam Singha Roy. Her song from the film titled 'Pranavalaya' was definitely one of the highlights of the film. Sai took to Instagram to share a BTS video of her rehearsing for the song. She penned her emotions about working on the song and said that words cannot describe the feeling working on the same.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sai Pallavi (@saipallavi.senthamarai)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)