The trailer for Siddharth Roy has dropped and it's already generating heat! Starring Deepak Saroj, Tanvi Negi and Anand in pivotal roles, the film narrates the story of a young man grappling with overwhelming emotions, particularly in his love life. The electrifying glimpses we get in the trailer showcase the protagonist navigating a rollercoaster of feelings, leading to dramatic consequences, serving Arjun Reddy vibes. The film is directed by V Yeshasvi. Aarya Season 3 – Antim Vaar: Sushmita Sen Gears Up for an Intense Showdown in Upcoming Crime Drama; Series To Stream on Disney+ Hotstar From THIS DATE (Watch Video).

Watch Siddharth Roy Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)