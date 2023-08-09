Siddique, the popular Malayalam director, passed away on August 8 after suffering cardiac arrest. At his funeral held in Kochi, we saw a heartrending scene of Lal, a close friend of Siddique and his long-time associate, breaking down to tears on seeing his former comrade's body. He was seen being consoled by Fazil, who had produced Siddique-Lal's earlier hits when they started out. Siddique Passes Away at 69: Malayalam Filmmaker Who Directed Mohanlal, Mammootty, Salman Khan and Thalapathy Vijay, and Entertained Audiences for Years is No More.

Check Out The Video Here:

