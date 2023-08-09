Suriya has mourned the untimely death of filmmaker Siddique. Taking to X, the actor penned a long note remembering his Friends filmmaker. "Thank you Siddique sir for your faith, belief and trust in me during formative years," a part of his note reads. Siddique died on August 9. He was hospitalised after suffering from a cardiac arrest on August 7 and remained in a critical condition at a Kochi hospital. Siddique Dies at 69 of Cardiac Arrest, Malayalam Director Was Known For Directing Blockbusters Like Godfather, In Harihar Nagar and Bodyguard.

Suriya Mourns Siddique's Demise:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)