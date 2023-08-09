Siddique Ismail, who was recently hospitalised after suffering a cardiac arrest, died at the age of 69. The Malayalam director was undergoing treatment for liver-related ailments and had pneumonia as well when he suffered heart ailment. According to reports, Siddique's mortal remains will be placed at the Indoor Stadium at Kadavanthra from 9 am to 11.30 am on August 9 and the funeral will be held at Ernakulam Central Juma Masjid at 6 pm. Siddique Dies at 69 of Cardiac Arrest, Malayalam Director Was Known For Directing Blockbusters Like Godfather, In Harihar Nagar and Bodyguard.

