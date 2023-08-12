Tamil star Suriya recently visited late director Siddique’s home in Cochin and meet the filmmaker's family. He went to the Friends filmmaker's abode to offer condolences. Producer Rajashekhar also accompanied Suriya. For the unversed, Siddique, who was undergoing treatment at Amrita hospital in Kochi for over a month for various ailments, suffered a heart attack and passed away on August 8. RIP Siddique: Suriya Mourns Demise of His 'Friends' Director, Pens 'I Will Miss You a Whole Lot' (View Post).

Suriya Meets Siddique's Family:

#Suriya meets Director Siddique's family to pay homage in Cochin...pic.twitter.com/6kZ93fn8iF — AB George (@AbGeorge_) August 12, 2023

