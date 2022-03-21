Sivakarthikeyan is riding high on success with series of hits and now the actor is collaborating with filmmaker Anudeep KV for his upcoming film SK20. The makers have announced the female lead for the project and it is none other than Special Ops 1.5 fame Ukrainian actress Maria Ryaboshapka.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)