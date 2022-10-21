Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Prince is finally out in the theatres for the audiences. Touted to be a romcom, the plot of the flick revolves around how the lead actor falls in love with a British teacher, played by Maria Ryaboshapka. Having said that, early reviews of the South film are out and they look ah-mazing. Well, as moviegoers have praised the film and called it a perfect entertainer. Check out Prince's review by netizens below. Prince Trailer: Sivakarthikeyan, Maria Ryaboshapka’s Film Promises to Be an Entertaining Ride; Anudeep KV’s Directorial to Arrive in Theatres on October 21 (Watch Video).

'Fun'

#Prince Fun rollercoaster,Pucca romcom❤️ one man show by @Siva_Kartikeyan the show stealer😍🔥...starts slow at the first half and goes to the peak at 2nd half💥 2nd half total ulti👌🏻Kurippa police station scene and climax portion bangam maxxxx🤣Go...you'll get fullfilled👍🏻 — LOKESH×MAVERICK (@itzloki_16) October 21, 2022

'Entertainer'

#Prince complete entertainer! Worth the money 🌟🌟🌟🌟 Siva carrys whole movie! Brilliant making ! Few minutes lagging in 2 half. Yet completed package ? Loved it .. — புதுவை பித்தன் (@pudhuvaikarthi) October 21, 2022

'Out of the Park'

#Prince comedy is just out of the park especially 2nd half .. I've never enjoyed a film like this in a while .. I actually went into theatre as anudeep fan and came out as #SivaKartikeyan fan .. Enjoyed every single bit — AkhilReddy (@Wasteofspermz) October 21, 2022

'Good Comedy'

'Watchable

Overall watchable Entertainer. It was a decent fun ride with Avarage climax. Bit boring screenplay. Good festival content for families in theaters. Don't go with huge expectations. #Prince https://t.co/bEtM8uYjJw — × Kettavan Memes × (@Kettavan__Memes) October 21, 2022

