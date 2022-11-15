The Tamil rom-com Prince had released in theatres on October 21. Starring Sivakarthikeyan, Maria Ryaboshapka and Sathyaraj, the film is now all set to be streamed on OTT platform. It is confirmed that Anudeep KV directorial will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from November 25. Prince Movie Review: Sivakarthikeyan's Romcom Gets a Thumbs Up From Netizens (View Tweets).

Prince On Disney+ Hotstar

