In a shocking incident in Bherya village, Mysuru, a 20-year-old woman, Rakshita, was killed by her boyfriend, Siddaraju, who allegedly forced a gelatin stick into her mouth and detonated it at a lodge on Saturday, August 23. Reportedly, the victim, married to a man from Kerala, died on the spot following the chemical explosion. Siddaraju initially tried to mislead lodge staff by claiming the death was caused by a mobile phone blast, even shouting about an alleged explosion. Suspicious staff alerted police when no mobile phone was found, leading to Siddaraju’s arrest. Mysuru police have registered a case at Saligrama police station, and further investigations are ongoing to uncover the motive behind the brutal murder. Mysuru Shocker: Man, His Wife, Mother and Son Found Dead at Apartment, Probe Launched To Ascertain Cause of Deaths.

Man Kills Girlfriend with Gelatin Explosion in Mysuru

🚨Karnataka, Mysuru Man killed his girlfriend by shoving a gelatin stick in her mouth and blasting it 20yr old Rakshita died on the spot inside a lodge. Accused Siddaraju first claimed it was a mobile blast, but locals caught him just when he was trying to flee He’s under… pic.twitter.com/5OMOnauUNH — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) August 25, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

