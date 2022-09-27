Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi who was arrested on September 26 on charges of abusing a female journalist during promotional interview of his film Chattambi, has now been released on bail. Read deets about the same below. Sreenath Bhasi's Video Goes Viral Where He Gets Angry in an Interview and Drops F-Bomb; Police Complaint Filed Against Chattambi Actor (Watch Video).

Sreenath Bhasi Gets Bail:

Malayalam actor #SreenathBhasi released on bail in the verbal abuse case https://t.co/ALeCWzCilq — TOI ETimes Malayalam (@ETimesMalayalam) September 27, 2022

