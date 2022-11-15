Prabhas arrived to pay his last respects to veteran actor Krishna, who passed away today. Father of Mahesh Babu, the legendary actor’s demise left everyone shocked and deeply saddened. There are many others celebs and politicians who have arrived to pay their tributes. Superstar Krishna Funeral: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda and More Celebs Pay Last Respects to Mahesh Babu’s Father (Views Pics).
Prabhas Pays Tributes To Superstar Krishna
#Prabhas paid last respects to the Legendary #SuperStarKrishna garu,
Consoled @urstrulyMahesh and family members. #SSKLivesOn 🙏 #RIPSuperstarKrishnagaru pic.twitter.com/gt1z0Hz4n6
— 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) November 15, 2022
Global star #Prabhas garu pays his tributes to #SuperStarKrishna garu 🙏🏻#SSKLivesOn #RIPSuperStarKrishnaGaru pic.twitter.com/a7uHYFzibo
— SSMB Space 🌟 (@SSMBSpace) November 15, 2022
Prabhas With Mahesh Babu
Those met 🥺🙏 They stand for each other in their bad times... #MaheshBabu #Prabhas #AkhilAkkineni pic.twitter.com/jIAz4ky6WG
— Prabhas ❤ (@ivdsai) November 15, 2022
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)