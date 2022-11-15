The demise of Superstar Krishna has left family, colleagues and fans heartbroken. This is third family member of Mahesh Babu who passed away in this year. The actor lost his brother Ramesh Babu in January, his mother Indira Devi in September and now his father Krishna. There are several celebs who have arrived to pay last respects to Superstar Krishna. It includes Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and more. Take a look at the pictures below: Superstar Krishna Funeral Update: Mortal Remains of Krishna Garu to Be Kept at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Stadium for Fans to Pay Last Respects.
Pawan Kalyan
. @PawanKalyan paid his last respects to Legendary #SuperStarKrishna garu.
Live ▶️ https://t.co/z3t7c4fMTx#SSKLivesOn 🙏#RIPSuperstarKrishnagaru pic.twitter.com/Kih5vfc6kg
— 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) November 15, 2022
Venkatesh Daggubati
#SSKLivesOn 🙏@VenkyMama pays homage to Legendary #SuperStarKrishna garu.
Live ▶️ https://t.co/z3t7c4fMTx#RIPKrishnaGaru #RIPSuperstarKrishnagaru pic.twitter.com/lAsAKGX7u6
— 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) November 15, 2022
Rajendra Prasad
#SSKLivesOn 🙏#RajendraPrasad garu consoled @urstrulyMahesh & paid his last respects to Legendary #SuperStarKrishna garu.
Live ▶️ https://t.co/z3t7c4fMTx#RIPKrishnaGaru #RIPSuperstarKrishnagaru pic.twitter.com/6j5svbWCTy
— 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) November 15, 2022
Chiranjeevi
Megastar @KChiruTweets garu paid his last respects to Legendary #SuperStarKrishna garu & Consoled @urstrulyMahesh, Family members.
Live ▶️ https://t.co/z3t7c4fMTx#RIPKrishnaGaru #RIPSuperstarKrishnagaru pic.twitter.com/nIFjg0y97r
— 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) November 15, 2022
Former VP Venkaiah Naidu
Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu garu paid his last respects to Legendary #SuperStarKrishna garu.
Live ▶️ https://t.co/z3t7c4fMTx#RIPKrishnaGaru #RIPSuperstarKrishnagaru pic.twitter.com/Dh1lHuWTKE
— 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) November 15, 2022
Jr NTR
#SSKLivesOn 🙏@tarak9999 paid homage to Legendary #SuperStarKrishna garu.
Live ▶️ https://t.co/z3t7c4fMTx#RIPKrishnaGaru #RIPSuperstarKrishnagaru pic.twitter.com/5PZxEbymgc
— 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) November 15, 2022
Vijay Deverakonda
#SSKLivesOn 🙏@TheDeverakonda paid his last respects to Legendary #SuperStarKrishna garu.
Live ▶️ https://t.co/z3t7c4fMTx#RIPKrishnaGaru #RIPSuperstarKrishnagaru pic.twitter.com/YeOjElovNn
— 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) November 15, 2022
Chandrababu Naidu
#SSKLivesOn 🙏@ncbn paid last respects to the Legendary #SuperStarKrishna garu.
Live ▶️ https://t.co/z3t7c4fMTx#RIPKrishnaGaru #RIPSuperstarKrishnagaru pic.twitter.com/4WcVPS2tOU
— 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) November 15, 2022
Naga Chaitanya
#SSKLivesOn 🙏@chay_akkineni paid last respects to Legendary #SuperStarKrishna garu.
Live ▶️ https://t.co/z3t7c4fMTx#RIPKrishnaGaru #RIPSuperstarKrishnagaru pic.twitter.com/2mGAZxd8so
— 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) November 15, 2022
Allu Arjun
#SSKLivesOn 🙏@alluarjun paid homage to Legendary #SuperStarKrishna garu & Consoled @urstrulyMahesh, Family members
Live ▶️ https://t.co/z3t7c4fMTx#RIPKrishnaGaru #RIPSuperstarKrishnagaru pic.twitter.com/s5yeA1UFAb
— 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) November 15, 2022
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)