The demise of Superstar Krishna has left family, colleagues and fans heartbroken. This is third family member of Mahesh Babu who passed away in this year. The actor lost his brother Ramesh Babu in January, his mother Indira Devi in September and now his father Krishna. There are several celebs who have arrived to pay last respects to Superstar Krishna. It includes Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and more. Take a look at the pictures below: Superstar Krishna Funeral Update: Mortal Remains of Krishna Garu to Be Kept at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Stadium for Fans to Pay Last Respects.

Pawan Kalyan

Venkatesh Daggubati

Rajendra Prasad

Chiranjeevi

Former VP Venkaiah Naidu

Jr NTR

Vijay Deverakonda

Chandrababu Naidu

Naga Chaitanya

Allu Arjun

