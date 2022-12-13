Rajinikanth has shared a note to all his fans and well-wishers for extending heartwarming birthday wishes to him on December 12. He mentioned, “My Heartfelt Thanks’ to all everyone from all fields of work for wishing him on his special day. Rajinikanth Birthday: 5 Popular Dance Numbers of Thalaivar That Will Get You Grooving (Watch Videos).

Rajinikanth’s Note To All His Well-Wishers

