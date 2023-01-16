Suriya has ranked number one as per Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) research. The TIARA (Trust, Identify, Attractive, Respect, Appeal) South Research Report 2023 that was conducted exclusively on South celebs. Allu Arjun topped the list in Tollywood, Dulquer Salmaan and Fahadh Faasil shared the top spot in Mollywood, whereas Vijay grabbed the second spot in Kollywood. Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, Tejasswi Prakash and More Feature in Top 10 UK's 2022 South Asian Celebrity List.

IIHB’s Report For 2023

TIARA south research by IIHB among the south Indian celebrities, @Suriya_offl leads ✨ Full article link:https://t.co/20LACOMshf pic.twitter.com/dt0Ma4O7W3 — 2D Entertainment (@2D_ENTPVTLTD) January 16, 2023

