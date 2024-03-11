Telugu actor-director Surya Kiran, renowned for his films Satyam and Dhana 51, passed away at his Chennai residence at the age of 48. According to reports, the actor passed away after a long battle with jaundice. Surya Kiran, who predominantly worked in the Telugu film industry, was a native of Trivandrum, Kerala. Surya Kiran started his career as a child actor with the Malayalam film Snehikkhan Oru Pennu in the year 1978. Genelia D'Souza Shares Adorable Birthday Wish for 'Navra' Riteish Deshmukh, Calls Him 'Greatest Man'.

