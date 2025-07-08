Tamil actor Srikanth and Krishna were granted conditional bail by the Madras High Court in the drugs case. The court heard their bail plea on Tuesday (July 8) after being arrested by the Chennai police after traces of cocaine were found during their medical examinations. The decision comes after their initial bail pleas were dismissed by the Special NDPS Court in Chennai, leading to the actors filing fresh petitions. The arrests of Srikanth and Krishna occurred on June 23 and June 26, respectively, after a confession by the main accused, Pradeep Kumar. Srikanth was accused of purchasing cocaine worth INR 12,000 and tested positive for narcotic consumption after a medical examination. Tamil Actor Srikanth Sent to Judicial Custody in Drug Case After Prolonged Interrogation, Medical Tests (Watch Video).

Actors Srikanth and Krishna Granted Conditional Bail in Drugs Case

Just In : The Madras High Court has granted conditional bail to actors Srikanth and Krishna, who were arrested for alleged consumption of cocaine. They have been granted conditional bail but will have to appear at Nungambakkam police station daily until further orders. — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) July 8, 2025

