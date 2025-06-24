India News | Actor Srikanth Sent to Judicial Custody in Drug Case After Prolonged Interrogation, Medical Tests

Chennai, Jun 24 (PTI) Popular actor Srikanth, who was interrogated by the police for nearly eight hours in connection with a drug case, has been remanded to judicial custody till July 7, police said on Tuesday.

The actor was questioned at the Nungambakkam police station here on Monday following the detention of former AIADMK functionary T Prasad, whom the police suspect has supplied cocaine to Srikanth, 46, and another actor.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 24, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Srikanth's blood samples were collected for medical examination at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital here, and the tests confirmed the presence of a narcotic substance in his body, police said.