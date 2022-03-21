Tejaswini Prakash is popularly known for her works in the Kannada film industry. She has also participated in Big Boss Kannada Season 5. The actress has tied the knot with her longtime beau Phani Varma in Bengaluru. The grand wedding ceremony took place on March 20 and the couple’s wedding pictures are all over the internet.

Tejaswini Prakash And Phani Varma’s Wedding Pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namgandhadagudi.in (@namgandhadagud.in)

The Newly Married Couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karnataka's Brides (@bridesofkarnatakaa)

