Telugu director Sagar aka Vidya Sagar Reddy breathed his last on February 2. He passed away today early morning at his Chennai residence. Some of his prominent directorial works include Amma Donga, Stuwartpuram Dongalu, Action No 1, Daaku and many more. E Ramadoss Dies at 66 of Cardiac Arrest; Actor-Director Was Best Known for Aayiram Pookal Malaratum and Raaja Raajathan.

Director Sagar Dies

Veteran Telugu film director Sagar aka Vidya Sagar Reddy passed away at the age of 70 #Telugu #Vidyasagar #FilmTwitter #news pic.twitter.com/LiR0Y7e9u1 — OTT India (@OTTIndia1) February 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)